Tony Romo still has that clutch-comeback gene, rallies to win celebrity tournament

Add another comeback and a first-ever American Century Celebrity Golf Championship title the list of achievements former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.





Romo, who recorded 23 fourth-quarter comebacks and engineered 27 game-winning drives during a 13-year career with the Cowboys, rallied from four points back to win the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nev. on Sunday.

Romo finished with a score of 71 points in the celebrity golf tournament, beating former major-league pitcher Mark Mulder by three points. Mulder had won the past three ACC tournaments.

The American Century Championship uses a modified Stableford scoring system which rewards points for eagles (six), birdies (three) and pars (one) and deducts points (two) for double bogeys or worse.

Romo, who had 27 points on the final day, tapped in for par, worth one point, on the 18th hole to finish with 71 points for the tournament, three ahead of Mulder.

Romo finished second three times in seven previous tries at the ACC.

Romo is keeping his amateur status in golf. The $125,000 first-place check from the $600,000 purse will go to local charities and the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.

The victory on Sunday came one week after winning the Tri-Course amateur championship in Wisconsin by nine strokes.

Immediately after the tournament, Romo caught a flight to Berlin, Wis., where he will compete in a 36-hole U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament on Monday.