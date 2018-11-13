FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) plays in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh. The running back is fresh heading into Sunday’s playoff game against Jacksonville. Bell only had 15 carries in the teams’ first meeting this season.
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) plays in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh. The running back is fresh heading into Sunday’s playoff game against Jacksonville. Bell only had 15 carries in the teams’ first meeting this season. Keith Srakocic AP
Football

NFC East contender is a leading candidate to sign Le’Veon Bell, one oddsmaker reveals

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

November 13, 2018 05:17 PM

Le’Veon Bell will not play football this season.

The deadline to sign his franchise tender came and went Tuesday.

The running back was assigned the franchise tag by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but prioritized his health in hopes of obtaining a long-term contract on the NFL free-agent market this coming offseason.

In total, he lost $14.5 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And according to oddsmakers, a chief rival of the Dallas Cowboys is one of the leading contenders to sign the former All-Pro once the season ends.

Betonline.ag lists the Philadelphia Eagles as the team with the third-best odds (+700) to sign Bell next offseason.

The New York Jets have the best odds (+300), while the Oakland Raiders have the second-best odds (+500).

The Eagles and Cowboys are tied for second place in the NFC East Standings. The Washington Redskins (6-3) occupy first place.

