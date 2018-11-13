Dak Prescott-supporting Jerry Jones says Cowboys have chance to be a team we remember

If was only one game and the Dallas Cowboys still have a long way to go with an arduous schedule in front of them to truly get back into the NFC East playoff chase.





But owner Jerry Jones still riding high off last Sunday’s season-saving victory against the Philadelphia Eagles and he believes, if the Cowboys can build on it at the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, they can make this a memorable season.

Never mind that the Cowboys (4-5) are still one game under .500, two games behind the Washington Redskins (6-3) in the NFC East and have yet to put back-to-back wins together.

Never mind that they have won one game on the road all season and have three games in 12 days with a Nov. 29 matchup against the New Orleans (8-1) coming up after Sunday’s against the Falcons and the Thanksgiving Day game against the Redskins.

Jones feels that good and that optimistic.

“If we get the next one behind us (Atlanta), this team has a chance to be one that we remember for a long time,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan.

It’s a far cry from how he felt before last Sunday’s breakthrough road victory against the Eagles. It snapped a two-game losing streak that had many fans and media calling for wholesale changes from the top on down, especially considering the shocking 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans the previous Monday.

Jones said he understood the frustration because the woeful performance came after a bye amid the optimism of a monumental trade for receiver Amari Cooper and a coaching change.

But he feels good now about the Cowboys now. He said the firing of offensive line coach Paul Alexander and promotion of Marc Colombo paid dividends.

The Cowboys were much improved up front against the Eagles, despite going into the game absent left guard Connor Williams (knee) and losing right guard Zack Martin (knee) for more than a quarter. At one point in the first and second quarters, the Cowboys had Xavier Su’a-Filo , center Joe Looney and Adam Redmond. All three opened the season at backups and only Looney went to training camp with the team.

“You seeing some of the results of the decisions we made the past couple of weeks,” Jones said. “We did a good job the other night without main starters.”

Jones said also restated his long-term support for quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I was disappointed too,” Jones said. “Fans had a right to be disappointed. That doesn’t bother me. I do think we have put together one of the best personnel groups we have had. I do think if you look at what we have seen from our quarterback if you ask me if you want a redo with Dak Prescott or would you take what you’ve got and go from here with it. I will take what we have done to go from here with it. I know he has done some things in his short career here are what you want to go forward with a young quarterback.”