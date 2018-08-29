Remember the dead body found in home of Giants’ Janoris Jenkins? Report has new details

Police found the deceased body of Roosevelt Rene in the New Jersey home of Janoris Jenkins on June 25.

The New York Giants’ cornerback was out of town at the time.

But on June 26, the Fair Lawn Police Department arrested his older brother, William H. Jenkins. And on June 27, William was charged with aggravated manslaughter by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to a TMZ report, Rene’s dead corpse was discovered by a worker at the house.

However, according to an audio recording obtained by Deadspin.com, that might not have been what happened.

The essential section of the Deadspin story follows in the next two paragraphs.

According to the recording, a person who identified himself as “Vasquez” called a “Dispatcher Miller” on a non-emergency line and asked him to send another officer over to do “a welfare check” on Janoris Jenkins’s house as “a favor.” Vasquez made this request after saying he received a text message from Janoris Jenkins. That call was made at 10:22 a.m. on June 26—the same time a Fair Lawn police sergeant had told NJ Advance Media cops were called to the home, where they subsequently found Rene’s body. An affidavit of probable cause outlining the charges against William Jenkins stated that a suspicious death was first reported at noon on June 26, according to the Bergen Record. Janoris Jenkins was in Florida at the time.

The Fair Lawn police department’s website lists a Luis Vasquez as an officer in its patrol division, but it’s not clear from the recording whether he’s the same person who contacted the dispatcher.





Several reports have said Rene was a Jenkins family friend.





According to NJ Advance Media, both Rene and William Jenkins were living at Janoris Jenkins’ house when Rene’s body was discovered. NJ Advance Media also obtained court documents that state Rene and William Jenkins got into a “physical altercation” at the house on June 25. Per that report, William Jenkins then left the state and was ultimately arrested and charged with the previously stated crimes.