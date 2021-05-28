Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers take Game 3 as Dallas Mavericks let huge early lead fizzle away

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic takes a shot as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during Game 3 at American Airlines Center Friday night.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic takes a shot as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during Game 3 at American Airlines Center Friday night. Tony Gutierrez AP

The Dallas Mavericks have a fight on their hands.

The Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a huge early deficit to take Game 3, 118-108, Friday night in front of 17,705 at American Airlines Center.

The Mavs still lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 of the first round series is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the AAC.

The Mavs’ Luka Doncic finished with a career playoff-high 44 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. He also had five turnovers and was 7 of 13 from the free-throw line, including multiple misses in the final five minutes.

He’s the first player in NBA history to score 275 points, grab 75 rebounds, and collect 75 assists through his first nine career playoff games, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Mavs stormed out to a huge early lead behind Doncic, who scored the team’s first eight points. Dallas led 19-4 before the Clippers starting chipping away when Doncic was on the bench. Los Angeles cut the deficit to 34-31 after the first quarter and led 63-61 at the half.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 36 points. Teammate Paul George had 29.

Doncic scored 26 points on 9 of 15 shooting in the first half. It’s the most points in a half he has scored in a playoff game. George led the Clippers with 20 points at the half and Leonard had 20.

