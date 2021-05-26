Dallas Mavericks stun LA Clippers, go up 2-0 behind Luka Doncic’s heroics

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after scoring during Game 2 Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. Doncic led the Mavs with 39 points as they took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. AP

The Dallas Mavericks have stunned the Los Angeles Clippers after taking the first two games of the first round playoff series at the Staples Center.

The Mavs beat the Clippers 127-121 Tuesday night behind another heroic performance from Luka Doncic.

Game 3 in the best-of-7 series is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday at the American Airlines Center.

The last time the Mavericks led a playoff series was in the second round against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011. That was also at the Staples Center. The Mavs, of course, went on to win their only NBA Championship that year.

Tim Hardaway Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining to stretch the lead to seven after the Clippers had chipped away at 14-point Dallas lead. He finished with 28 points.

“Gutsy win,” Hardaway said. “We did a great job of game-planning the past two days. We know what these guys are capable of. We’re not going to be celebrating and all of that nonsense. We know the type of team we’re going up against.”

The No. 4 seed Clippers beat the No. 5 seed Mavs in the playoffs last season.

Doncic led all Mavs scorers with 39 points and added seven assists and six rebounds. Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 41 points on 14 of 21 shooting. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 point on 8 of 12 shooting.

LA led 73-71 at the half. Leonard led all scorers with 30 points. Doncic led the Mavs with 23.

Dallas led after the first quarter 35-33 as Maxi Kleber scored 12 of his 13 points in the quarter.