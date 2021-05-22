Dallas Mavericks take Game 1 against LA Clippers as Luka Doncic adds another gem

Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. celebrates during the first half in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Hardaway finished with 21 points. AP

The Dallas Mavericks lead a playoff series for the first time since 2014 after taking Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-103, Saturday.

The Mavericks pulled away in the final minutes thanks, in part, to a dunk by Kristaps Porzingas that put Dallas up seven with less than a minute to play.

The last time Dallas led in a playoff series was a 2-1 edge against the Spurs in 2014.

Luka Doncic became the first player in the NBA history to record three triple doubles in the his first seven playoff games. He finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He had two triple doubles in the six-game series last season against the Clippers.

“He mixed up the step backs and the drives … he’s got to keep giving them a mixture of looks. He’s a very unique player for a 22-year-old,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic. “He was great tonight and I thought his defense was very good too.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 9 on 3s. The Mavs were excellent from outside, making 17 of 36 from the 3-point arc. The Clippers, the best-shooting 3-point team during the regular season, were only 11 of 40 on 3s.

Dallas outscored LA 13-3 in the final three minutes, 12 seconds of the game.

Game 2 is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.