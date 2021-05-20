Dallas Mavericks

‘Blinded’ LeBron James 3-pointer in Los Angeles Lakers win adds to legendary legacy

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots a game-clinching 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to lead the Lakers over the Golden State Warriors in a play-in game Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
LeBron James couldn’t see well but the game was on the line and the ball was in hands.

James added to his legend late Wednesday night with a game-clinching 3-pointer in the final minute of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors in a play-in game.

The 34-footer came moments after James hit the floor with an eye injury driving to the rim. Draymond Green inadvertently poked James in the right eye. James joked to ESPN that he might be wearing an eye patch in Phoenix.

“After Draymond’s finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there,” James said on ESPN. “I just shot for the middle one”

James finished with a triple double: 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. His sank his 3-pointer as the shot clock expired and the game clock ticked under a minute remaining. It gave the Lakers a 103-100 lead.

The No. 7 Lakers play the No. 2 Phoenix Suns with the best-of-7 series starting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. Thursday in a win or go home play-in finale. The winner earns a No. 8 seed and first round series against the Utah Jazz.

