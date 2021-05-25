Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 after visiting LA strip club

Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 by the NBA for attending a Los Angeles club during the pandemic.
Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating a league policy by visiting a Los Angeles club on Sunday night.

NBA rules prohibit players during the pandemic from attending establishments such as bars or clubs whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks play Game 2 against the Los Angeles Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Staples Center.

He attended a Los Angeles-area topless club, according to ESPN.

The Mavericks won Game 1 of the best-of-7 series on Saturday.

Porzingis won’t be forced to quarantine, according to an NBA release.

“In consultation with medical experts, and based on all facts and circumstances, it was determined his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine is necessary,” the NBA said.

