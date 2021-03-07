Luka Doncic leads team of All-Stars in one category as Team LeBron dominated Team Durant

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up the MVP trophy after Team LeBron beat Team Durant 170-150 Sunday night in the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta. AP

Luke Doncic scored eight points and dished out eight assists to help Team LeBron beat Team Durant 170-150 in the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in Atlanta.

It was the second All-Star Game start for the third-year Dallas Mavericks guard. Doncic played nearly 32 minutes, the most of any player on Team LeBron. Kyrie Irving on Team Durant was the only one with more minutes with 32:14. Team LeBron, named for captain LeBron James, won each quarter and defeated Team Durant, named after captain Kevin Durant, by getting to 170 in an abbreviated fourth quarter.

Steph scared Luka pic.twitter.com/WALk9HfsT1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the MVP after scoring 35 points on perfect 16 for 16 shooting from the field for Team LeBron. Doncic was 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range. He made one of his 3s from about 6 feet behind the line. He also had three rebounds.

Before the game, Doncic was eliminated in the second round of the Skills Challenge by the Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis, who won the event.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry won the 3-point shooting contest and the Blazers’ Anfernee Simons beat the Knicks’ Obi Toppin in the finals of the Slam Dunk competition.

Luka is such a kid pic.twitter.com/xfPxeTclIX — MFFL (18-16) (@Mavs_FFL) March 7, 2021

Come for the Luka/Joker alley-oop...



Stay for Nikola's celebration pic.twitter.com/hxK5wjY5WZ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 8, 2021

Luka Doncic from the LOGO pic.twitter.com/elWkEVgRdA — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) March 8, 2021