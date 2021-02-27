Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic is turning 22. His accomplishments are already legendary

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who turns 22 on Sunday, holds the franchise career record for games in which he led the team in points, rebounds and assists. He’s done it 45 times in 163 regular-season games, and he passed Dirk Nowitzki’s mark of 38 times (1,522 games) in his 139th game.
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who turns 22 on Sunday, holds the franchise career record for games in which he led the team in points, rebounds and assists. He’s done it 45 times in 163 regular-season games, and he passed Dirk Nowitzki’s mark of 38 times (1,522 games) in his 139th game. Tony Gutierrez AP

How young is Luka Doncic?

Consider this: He’s still three years away from the required legal age to rent car.

The Dallas Mavericks’ superstar turns 22 on Sunday and his accomplishments are astounding.

Through his first 163 games (which doesn’t include Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets), Doncic is averaging 25.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and a .451 field goal percentage. He has been compared to the game’s greatest legends, including LeBron James, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

He’s already tied for 12th all-time with 32 career triple-doubles, which is the most ever by a player younger than 22. Magic Johnson had 13 triple-doubles through his first 114 games. LeBron James had nine through his first 266 games.

Doncic has had 47 games in which he’s scored at least 30 points. Only James (100) and Kevin Durant (75) have more before their 22nd birthdays.

Want more?

On Tuesday, Doncic recorded his 100th game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. It’s the second-fastest an NBA player has reached 100-game mark for that stat as measured by total games played and by age. Oscar Robertson, who accomplished the feat in 115 games, is the only player to do it faster.

“He’s on the highest possible trajectory that a young player can be on,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle recently said.

How good has Doncic been through his first two and a half seasons? Consider these bona fides:

Now if somebody could help him out with that car rental ...

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service