Luka Doncic pays tribute to Dirk Nowitzki while scoring career high in Mavericks’ win

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points in a 143-130 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night at American Airlines Center. AP

Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points and paid tribute to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki in the process.

Doncic’s career-best 46 points helped the Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 143-130 Friday night at American Airlines Center.

Doncic made 17 of 30 shots, including one on top of the Nowitzki logo on the Mavs’ court. Doncic made the one-legged, fade-away jumper — the shot Nowitzki was known for — in the fourth quarter.

He also had 12 assists and eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and grabbed seven boards.

Doncic tied Nowitzki and Mark Aguirre with his 13th consecutive game with 25 or more points. He can snap the tie when the Mavs host the Portland Trail Blazers at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dirk fadeaway by Luka in the Dirk spot #mffl pic.twitter.com/HY5YTE30Bo — m (@miss77ela) February 13, 2021

Luka Dončić (@luka7doncic) just did a spinning one-legged fadeaway on top of Dirk Nowitzki’s (@swish41) one-legged fadeaway logo on the court. It looks like a shadow, incredible. pic.twitter.com/xSSeXBVIh0 — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) February 13, 2021

Y’all, Luka Dončić just made a one-legged fadeaway on Dirk Nowitzki’s one-legged fadeaway logo where it looks like a shadow. This is a legendary moment. pic.twitter.com/MO8zH5Kx5I — LT (@LTDaShocka) February 13, 2021

Luka Dončić scored a career-high 46 points VS Pelicans; most by a Maverick since Dirk Nowitzki (48 in 2011)



That stat makes this photo even more epic ... Look at Dirk’s silhouette #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Kqe61lxJHG — (@TommySledge) February 13, 2021