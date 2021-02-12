Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic pays tribute to Dirk Nowitzki while scoring career high in Mavericks’ win
Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points and paid tribute to Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki in the process.
Doncic’s career-best 46 points helped the Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 143-130 Friday night at American Airlines Center.
Doncic made 17 of 30 shots, including one on top of the Nowitzki logo on the Mavs’ court. Doncic made the one-legged, fade-away jumper — the shot Nowitzki was known for — in the fourth quarter.
He also had 12 assists and eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and grabbed seven boards.
Doncic tied Nowitzki and Mark Aguirre with his 13th consecutive game with 25 or more points. He can snap the tie when the Mavs host the Portland Trail Blazers at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
