Why LeBron James had ‘Courtside Karen’ trending after fan ejected from Lakers-Hawks game

LeBron James is restrained by an official as he reacts to a fan in the second half of a game against the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. The woman was ejected from the arena. James later referred to her as “Courtside Karen,” which trended on social media. AP

LeBron James coined a new term Monday night.

“Courtside Karen” was trending deep into the night after a woman was ejected from the arena during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Late in the game, a woman sitting near the court was kicked out for crossing a heckling line with James or for taking her mask off to do the yelling. Or both. According to James, the interaction first started between him and a male fan, who apparently is the woman’s husband. The woman posted several videos of herself departing the arena and explaining that she was sticking up for her husband.

James took the high road after the game, saying he’s happy to have interactions with opposing fans, and didn’t feel an ejection was warranted.

“There was a back and forth between two grown men he said his piece, I said my piece and then when someone else stepped into it and said they’re piece,” James said. “The referees did what they had to do … safety first.”

Later, James posted a message on Twitter in which he said “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD,” along with seven laughing emojis.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

Bron’s fan base cyber bullying courtside Karen off IG is hilarious yet concerning — Lexie Brown (@lexiekiah_4) February 2, 2021

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. ... I miss that interaction. ... We as players need that interaction."



LeBron on his interaction with spectators in Atlanta on Monday: pic.twitter.com/spWDITZqkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021