Why LeBron James had ‘Courtside Karen’ trending after fan ejected from Lakers-Hawks game
LeBron James coined a new term Monday night.
“Courtside Karen” was trending deep into the night after a woman was ejected from the arena during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Late in the game, a woman sitting near the court was kicked out for crossing a heckling line with James or for taking her mask off to do the yelling. Or both. According to James, the interaction first started between him and a male fan, who apparently is the woman’s husband. The woman posted several videos of herself departing the arena and explaining that she was sticking up for her husband.
James took the high road after the game, saying he’s happy to have interactions with opposing fans, and didn’t feel an ejection was warranted.
“There was a back and forth between two grown men he said his piece, I said my piece and then when someone else stepped into it and said they’re piece,” James said. “The referees did what they had to do … safety first.”
Later, James posted a message on Twitter in which he said “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD,” along with seven laughing emojis.
