Is Luka job searching? Dallas Mavs star creates LinkedIn page displaying his skills

Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Attention, job recruiters – a two-time NBA All-Star wants your attention with his insane on-the-court skills and has posted his resume for your consideration. That’s right, 22-year-old former Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic has posted his resume on LinkedIn.

But, alas, it’s not what you think — he’s not on the market for a new job outside the one he already has secured in Dallas.

The boy wonder announced on Wednesday that he will be joining the BioSteel brand as “Global Chief Hydration Officer” — as listed on his LinkedIn resume — and team up with another BioSteel partner, his buddy, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

BioSteel is a brand of sports nutrition products that helps athletes maintain energy.

Doncic made the announcement with a hilarious tweet where he just had to poke fun at his Mavericks bestie Boban Marjanovic (although the Mavs center may have penned that list himself).

Just got my official @BioSteelSports email set up, feel free to drop me a line for any hydration tips doncic@biosteel.com pic.twitter.com/Zfjiia36pZ — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 3, 2021

While Doncic’s experience is pretty thin with just “Hydration Officer” and, well, “basketball player,” his skills and endorsements along with his industry knowledge clearly make up for this lack of experience.

Doncic also didn’t forget to include one extremely important skill on his resume that he never leaves off the court during games:

Magic.