Wow! The Dallas Mavericks just set a shocking NBA record against the Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic led all scorers with 18 points as the Mavs led the Los Angeles Clippers 77-27 at halftime Sunday afternoon at Staples Center. It’s the largest halftime lead in the shot-clock era. AP

Whoa!

The Dallas Mavericks started the season with two losses and Sunday afternoon the Los Angeles Clippers took the brunt of their frustrations.

The Mavericks led 77-27 at halftime — yes, you read that correctly — behind Luka Doncic’s team-leading 18 points. Doncic and Josh Richardson each had 13 points in the first quarter. It’s the first time in 20 years the Mavs have had two players score 13 or more points in the first quarter of a game.

It’s the largest halftime lead in the shot-clock era. The previous record was a 47-point lead by the Warriors over the Kings in November 1991.

