Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Mavericks

Wow! The Dallas Mavericks just set a shocking NBA record against the Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic led all scorers with 18 points as the Mavs led the Los Angeles Clippers 77-27 at halftime Sunday afternoon at Staples Center. It’s the largest halftime lead in the shot-clock era.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic led all scorers with 18 points as the Mavs led the Los Angeles Clippers 77-27 at halftime Sunday afternoon at Staples Center. It’s the largest halftime lead in the shot-clock era. Kyusung Gong AP

Whoa!

The Dallas Mavericks started the season with two losses and Sunday afternoon the Los Angeles Clippers took the brunt of their frustrations.

The Mavericks led 77-27 at halftime — yes, you read that correctly — behind Luka Doncic’s team-leading 18 points. Doncic and Josh Richardson each had 13 points in the first quarter. It’s the first time in 20 years the Mavs have had two players score 13 or more points in the first quarter of a game.

It’s the largest halftime lead in the shot-clock era. The previous record was a 47-point lead by the Warriors over the Kings in November 1991.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service