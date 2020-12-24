Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
James Harden, Houston Rockets are butt of social media jokes after opener postponed

Houston Rockets guard James Harden was fined $50,000 by the NBA after video surfaced of him attending a party which broke the league’s COVID-19 protocol. John Amis AP

The Houston Rockets at the moment are the most dysfunctional professional sports team in the world.

The Rockets and their beleaguered star James Harden are the butt of online jokes and social media memes after Harden was fined $50,000 for breaking COVID-19 protocol and the team’s Wednesday season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed after several players had coronavirus tests come back negative or inconclusive.

Harden has been angling for a trade after arriving late to the Rockets’ training camp and feuding with team owner Tilman Fertitta.

The drama heated up Wednesday morning when video surfaced of Harden enjoying a party with a group. It was first reported by many to be a strip club. Harden denied it was a strip club in a message posted on Instagram. He attended the event “to show love to my homegirl,” Harden said in the post.

