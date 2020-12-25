Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Even his Lakers teammates wondered what was up with Montrezl Harrell’s fur-covered shoes

Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell wore Reebok Question shoes featuring white fur or feathers against the Dallas Mavericks Christmas night.
The Los Angeles Lakers showdown with the Dallas Mavericks Christmas night may have been short on drama.

But don’t blame Montrezl Harrell.

The Lakers had a big lead for much of the second half at the Staples Center Friday night and the most interesting thing to come out of the LeBron James-Luka Doncic matchup was Harrell’s shoes.

The forward was sporting Reebok Questions that featured white fur or feathers. Or something resembling feathers.

Even teammate Anthony Davis was intrigued. During pregame warmups Davis suggested the ESPN cameras needed to get a closeup on the sneakers. Davis told Harrell the only athletes he’s seen wearing “fur on his shoes” are boxers.

