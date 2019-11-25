Luka Doncic’s historic week earned him this first-time NBA honor

Make some room on the mantle, Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks’ 20-year-old guard was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time after leading the team to a 4-0 stretch.

He averaged 37 points, 8.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists during the week. He’s the first Maverick to win the award since J.J. Barea in 2016 and 13th all-time.

Doncic shot 55% from the field, including 44% from 3-point range. He had at least 30 points and 10 assists in all four games and became the youngest player in NBA history (20 years, 269 days) to record four consecutive 30-point, 10-assist games.

