Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic’s historic week earned him this first-time NBA honor

Make some room on the mantle, Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks’ 20-year-old guard was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time after leading the team to a 4-0 stretch.

He averaged 37 points, 8.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists during the week. He’s the first Maverick to win the award since J.J. Barea in 2016 and 13th all-time.

Doncic shot 55% from the field, including 44% from 3-point range. He had at least 30 points and 10 assists in all four games and became the youngest player in NBA history (20 years, 269 days) to record four consecutive 30-point, 10-assist games.

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
