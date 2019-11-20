Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic posts triple-double as Mavericks rip Warriors. But this one made history.

Luka Doncic, celebrating a 3-pointer against Glenn Robinson III and the Warriors, finished with his seventh triple-double of the season Wednesday night in only 26 minutes. Doncic didn’t play the fourth quarter but still had 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
Don’t ever forget, however frequent we see it, what we are seeing on the basketball court from Luka Doncic is not routine.

The second-year superstar did it again Wednesday night as the Dallas Mavericks ran circles around the once mighty Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center.

The 142-94 win was seemingly over at halftime, perhaps even after the first quarter in which Doncic scored a career-high 22 points and led the Mavs to a 44-16 lead. He had 30 points by halftime and his seventh triple-double of the season before the third quarter was over. His playing time of 25 minutes, 30 seconds are the fewest in NBA history for a player with a 30-point triple-double. He has 15 triple-doubles since January.

He did not play in the fourth quarter but still finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He was 11 of 18 from the field, including 6 of 10 from the 3-point arc.

Doncic scored 42 points in a triple-double in Monday’s win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors, who were playing with just an eight-man roster because of injuries, are without their biggest stars, including Steph Curry and Klay Thompson who will miss the season. Draymond Green was out Wednesday with right heel soreness.

