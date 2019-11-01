Mavericks’ measuring stick? Luka and LeBron duel with triple doubles but Lakers win in OT

Do the Dallas Mavericks have what it takes to compete in the Western Conference this season?

Friday night’s performance against the Los Angeles Lakers gave us a glimpse.

The Mavericks, playing one of the favored teams in the conference led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, held their own but ran out of a gas in a 119-110 overtime loss at a sold out American Airlines Center.

Dallas appeared poised to pull out the win in regulation but Dwight Powell missed one of two free throws, giving the Lakers a chance to tie with six seconds remaining. Danny Green’s 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer sent the game to OT. In overtime, the Lakers had too much left in the tank, outscoring the Mavs 16-7.

James was on top of his game, but so what second-year budding superstar Luka Doncic, who had 31 points and collected the 10th triple-double of his career. He had a career-high 15 assists and 13 rebounds. James, however, also had a triple-double and finished with a game-high 39 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists. It’s the 82nd triple-double of his career, fifth most all-time.

Doncic had his before the third quarter was over. It’s the most by a player younger than 21. Magic Johnson had seven and James had five. The 14-year age difference between James (34) and Doncic (20) is the largest in league history for players with triple doubles in the same game.

Doncic took an elbow to the back of the head in the final minutes of regulation. He left the floor for the final seconds when the Lakers sent it to overtime. He returned for OT but head an ice pack on his head during timeouts and was being examined for potential stitches after the game.

The Mavs’ two stars — Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — were benched with early foul trouble. Both sat for the last half of the first quarter and much of the second.

The Mavs led 22-8 before the Lakers pulled to within 25-20 by the end of the first quarter with both players off the floor for more than 10 minutes of the first half.