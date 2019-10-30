Former Dallas Mavericks first-round pick arrested in underage sex sting in Tennessee

Former Dallas Mavericks first-round pick Jim Farmer was arrested on charges of seeking sex from minors in Tennessee.

Farmer, 55, was one of 16 men arrested on human trafficking charges during a sting by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The agency reported that the men were arrested during a two-day sting operation on Oct. 24-25.

The arrest affidavit says Farmer, of Franklin, Tenn., responded to an adult escort advertisement on Oct. 25 with the intent to meet a juvenile for sex. An undercover officer identified herself as a 16-year-old girl and Farmer agreed to pay $170 for sex.

He was released Tuesday on $75,000 bond.

Farmer was the Mavericks’ first-round pick (20th overall) out of Alabama in 1987. He played in 30 games for the Mavs and 136 with five teams in the NBA.