Let’s count the ways Luka Doncic has forced his name into Hall of Fame circles
Luka Doncic seems to set a new personal standard with each game.
And with the Dallas Mavericks’ second-year superstar’s heroics, have come serious talk about his MVP consideration. While that might be slightly premature (and a lot of wins away), there’s no denying some of the historic numbers Doncic has put up at just 20 years old.
With each new historic moment on the court, Doncic’s name is being included alongside some of the greatest players to ever live. These aren’t just idle comparisons, although there are plenty of those to be made too. No, these are legit, set in stone, statistical markers that helps you realize just how good he has been.
In Wednesday’s thrashing of the Golden State Warriors, he became the first player in the NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in less than 30 minutes. He did it in 26:30.
Doncic is averaging 31.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.5 assists over his past 10 games. It’s only the fifth time in league history a player has averaged a 30-point triple-double during a 10-game stretch. Who else has done it? Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.
As for the MVP consideration? Doncic is appreciative of the praise but as over the top as he is on the court, he’s understated in the locker room.
“A lot of big names, a lot of superstars,” Doncic said. “It makes me feel special.”
Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr compared him to James Harden and Larry Bird.
His 15 career triple-doubles are the most ever by a player before turning. He doesn’t turn 21 until February 28 so there’s plenty of time to pad the stat. He already dwarfs Magic Johnson (7) and LeBron James (5).
On Wednesday, he had more points (22), rebounds (5) and assists (5) after the first quarter than the entire Warriors team.
His seven triple-doubles through the Mavs’ first 14 games this season are the second-most in the history of the league, according to Basketball-reference.com.
Most triple doubles through team’s first 14 games of the season:
Player (Season), Count
Oscar Robertson* (1961‑62), 11
Luka Doncic (2019‑20), 7
LeBron James (2019‑20), 5
Magic Johnson* (1990‑91), 5
Oscar Robertson* (1960‑61), 5
Russell Westbrook (2016‑17), 5
