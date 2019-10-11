Kristaps Porzingis’ home debut for Mavericks lacks pizzazz, but others stepped up

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown (23) defends against Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) in the first half of an NBA basketball preseason game Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) AP

It may have been Kristaps Porzingis’ first home game with the Dallas Mavericks but some of his teammates made their presence felt Friday night at American Airlines Center.

Porzingis, who was 4 of 13 from the field, including 1 of his first 5 — all 3-point attempts — played 23 minutes and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

He’s still working out the kinks from missing the past 18 months while recovering from a knee injury.

But other Mavericks made some noise in the home preseason opener, a 118-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

J.J. Barea played his first game since a torn right Achilles tendon sidelined him in January. He had three points in 12 minutes.

Justin Jackson came off the bench to score 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 of 6 from the arc.

Center Boban Marjanovic, 31, made 6 of 9 shots and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes.

Luka Doncic, who led Dallas with 21 points Wednesday in Detroit, finished with a team-high 27 in 23 minutes. He had 20 at the half and finished 5 of 8 from the arc. He made 10 of 11 free throws after going 5 of 10 against the Pistons.