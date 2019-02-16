How Luka Doncic plans to celebrate his 20th birthday

Luka Doncic turns 20 on Feb. 28, an off night for the Dallas Mavericks.

The rookie, who has set an NBA record for a teenager with three triple-doubles doesn’t have anything huge planned for the occasion.

“I don’t really care,” Doncic said during the All-Star Weekend media day Saturday morning. “Probably go to dinner, nothing special.”

If you’re looking to celebrate along with Doncic, you might want to make a reservation at Nick and Sam’s Uptown Steakhouse.

It happens to be Doncic’s favorite Dallas restaurant.