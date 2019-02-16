Dallas Mavericks

How Luka Doncic plans to celebrate his 20th birthday

By Stefan Stevenson

February 16, 2019 04:58 PM

Luka Doncic: ‘I was just having fun out there’

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic said Friday night's Rising Stars game wasn't about winning and losing but putting on a good show for fans.
By
Up Next
Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic said Friday night's Rising Stars game wasn't about winning and losing but putting on a good show for fans.
By
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Luka Doncic turns 20 on Feb. 28, an off night for the Dallas Mavericks.

The rookie, who has set an NBA record for a teenager with three triple-doubles doesn’t have anything huge planned for the occasion.

“I don’t really care,” Doncic said during the All-Star Weekend media day Saturday morning. “Probably go to dinner, nothing special.”

If you’re looking to celebrate along with Doncic, you might want to make a reservation at Nick and Sam’s Uptown Steakhouse.

It happens to be Doncic’s favorite Dallas restaurant.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-mavericks

dallas-mavericks

dallas-mavericks

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

  Comments  