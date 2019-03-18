Dirk Nowitzki moves ahead of Wilt Chamberlain on all-time scoring list

Dirk Nowitzki is already a giant in the history of the NBA.

But just in case you needed another clear-cut marker to illustrate his legacy, the 41-year-old Dallas Mavericks legend added another Monday night at American Airlines Center.

Nowitzki hit a fade away jumper just inside the three-point arc atop the key to pass Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the all-time scoring list. Nowitzki scored the historic basket with 8:33 left in the first quarter. The sold out arena erupted and Nowitzki was hugged by Luka Doncic at midcourt. The game against the New Orleans Pelicans wasn’t stopped, however, which is exactly how the low key Nowitzki probably requested.

After the first timeout, a tribute to Nowitzki’s accomplishment was played on the video board and the 18,000 fans in the arena saluted him with a standing ovation.

Sixth place is likely to be where the 21-year veteran will finish his career in all-time scoring, if he decides to retire after the season. He’s at 31,420 career points with 12 games remaining. Michael Jordan is fifth all-time with 32,292 points.

“This is the kind of historical thing that if you’ve followed the game for five decades the way I have this is mind boggling,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “It really is. Those of us who really know him know that he’s one of the really special people you’ll ever meet in any walk of life, in any profession and any circumstance.”

Before the game, Carlisle said he’s been amazed to watch Nowitzki fight through some of the injuries and physical limitations that have plagued him in recent years. This season he was slowed by off-season foot surgery and didn’t play until December.

“It’s been an amazing set of challenging circumstances. A couple of years ago it was the Achilles. This year it was recovering from the foot surgery, which was much longer than expected,” Carlisle said. “If you could see the things that they are sticking in his body, from the needles and everything else, all over him, to just be able to get out there and play you’d be absolutely amazed. Part of me, more than ever, is in awe of his will to compete.”

The top 10

The top 10 scorers in NBA history:



1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 38,387



2. Karl Malone, 36,928



3. Kobe Bryant, 33,643



4. LeBron James, 32,439



5. Michael Jordan, 32,292



6. Dirk Nowitzki, 31,420



7. Wilt Chamberlain, 31,419



8. Shaquille O’Neal, 28,596



9. Moses Malone, 27,409



10. Elvin Hayes, 27,313