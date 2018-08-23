The Mavs to play two games in China this upcoming preseason. Who will they play?

The Dallas Mavericks announced their preseason schedule on Thursday, highlighted by a trip to the Eastern Hemisphere for a pair of games in China.

The Mavs will face the Philadelphia 76ers for two games in China. They’ll play Oct. 5 in Shanghai with tip off set for 6:30 a.m. CST, and on Oct. 8 in Shenzhen with tip off set for 7 a.m. CST.

Both games from China will be broadcast on NBA TV. Those are the middle games of four preseason contests for the Mavericks.

They open the preseason against the Beijing Ducks on Sept. 29 with tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center, and wrap it up with an Oct. 12 game with tip off at 6 p.m. against the Charlotte Hornets at the AAC.

Both games at the AAC will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest PLUS.

The Mavericks open on the regular season on Oct. 17 at Phoenix.

2018 Dallas Mavericks Preseason Schedule (All Times Central)











DATE







OPPONENT TIME LOCATION VENUE TV Sat. Sept. 29 Beijing 7:30 p.m. Dallas American Airlines Center FSSW PLUS Fri. Oct. 5 Philadelphia 6:30 a.m. Shanghai, China Mercedes-Benz Arena NBA TV Mon. Oct. 8 Philadelphia 7:00 a.m. Shenzhen, China Shenzhen Universiade Center NBA TV Fri. Oct. 12 Charlotte 6:00 p.m. Dallas American Airlines Center FSSW





























