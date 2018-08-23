Mirjam Poterbin stands with her son Luka Doncic after he was introduced to reporters by the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas on Friday, June 22, 2018, the day after the first two rounds of the NBA draft.
Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs to play two games in China this upcoming preseason. Who will they play?

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

August 23, 2018 02:04 PM

The Dallas Mavericks announced their preseason schedule on Thursday, highlighted by a trip to the Eastern Hemisphere for a pair of games in China.

The Mavs will face the Philadelphia 76ers for two games in China. They’ll play Oct. 5 in Shanghai with tip off set for 6:30 a.m. CST, and on Oct. 8 in Shenzhen with tip off set for 7 a.m. CST.

Both games from China will be broadcast on NBA TV. Those are the middle games of four preseason contests for the Mavericks.

They open the preseason against the Beijing Ducks on Sept. 29 with tip off at 7:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center, and wrap it up with an Oct. 12 game with tip off at 6 p.m. against the Charlotte Hornets at the AAC.

Both games at the AAC will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest PLUS.

The Mavericks open on the regular season on Oct. 17 at Phoenix.

2018 Dallas Mavericks Preseason Schedule (All Times Central)

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME

LOCATION

VENUE

TV

Sat.

Sept. 29

Beijing

7:30 p.m.

Dallas

American Airlines Center

FSSW PLUS

Fri.

Oct. 5

Philadelphia

6:30 a.m.

Shanghai, China

Mercedes-Benz Arena

NBA TV

Mon.

Oct. 8

Philadelphia

7:00 a.m.

Shenzhen, China

Shenzhen Universiade Center

NBA TV

Fri.

Oct. 12

Charlotte

6:00 p.m.

Dallas

American Airlines Center

FSSW















Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle isn't going to copy the ways of the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets even though Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. are going to want to run-and-gun next season.

By

