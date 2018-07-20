Mavs sign second-round pick who started in four games during summer league

Ray Spalding is officially a Dallas Maverick.

The team announced on Friday that they’d agreed to terms and signed the second-round pick out of Louisville. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, per team policy.

Spalding (6-foot-10, 215 pounds) was selected by Philadelphia with the 56th overall pick in this past year’s draft after a three-year college career with the Cardinals (2015-18). His draft rights were acquired by Dallas, along with the draft rights to the 60th overall pick Kostas Antetokounmpo, in exchange for the 54th overall selection Shake Milton.

He played in all five games (started four) for Dallas at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, where he averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 17.0 minutes.

As a junior in 2017-18, Spalding averaged 12.3 points (second on team), a team-high 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, a team-best 1.5 steals, 1.7 blocks and 27.7 minutes in 36 games (34 starts) for the Cardinals. He ranked fourth in the ACC in field goal percentage (.543), sixth in rebounding (8.7 rpg), third in offensive rebounding (3.14 orpg), 10thin steals (1.5 spg) and ninth in blocks (1.7 bpg). He was one of just two Division I players to average at least 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 2017-18 (Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson). Spalding also posted 11 of his 13 career double-doubles as a junior.

The Mavs signed top pick Luka Doncic earlier this month.