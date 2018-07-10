Mavericks aren't the only ones with high hopes for Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have high hopes for Luka Doncic and so do the oddsmakers.



The Mavs' top pick is favored to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year ahead of No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton and second overall pick Marvin Bagley III at according to betonline.ag. Former Oklahoma guard Trae Young is given the sixth-best odds. Former Texas Longhorns star Mo Bamba is also among the top 10 potential top rookies.

Odds to win 2019's NBA Rookie of the Year:



Luka Doncic, Mavericks, +300



DeAndre Ayton, Suns, +450



Marvin Bagley III, Kings, +600



Collin Sexton, Cavs, +700



Jaren Jackson, Jr. , Grizzlies,+800



Trae Young, Hawks, +900



Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets, +1000



Mo Bamba, Magic, +1400



Kevin Knox, Knicks, +1600



Wendell Carter Jr., Bulls, +2000



Donte DiVincenzo, Bucks, +2500



Mikal Bridges, Suns, +2500



Miles. Bridges, Hornets, +2500



Lonnie Walker, Spurs, +3300