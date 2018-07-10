Luka Doncic on Steve Nash comparisons

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic has heard the Steve Nash comparisons before. He even received a message from the NBA legend after he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and then traded to Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks aren't the only ones with high hopes for Luka Doncic

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 10, 2018 04:25 PM

The Dallas Mavericks have high hopes for Luka Doncic and so do the oddsmakers.

The Mavs' top pick is favored to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year ahead of No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton and second overall pick Marvin Bagley III at according to betonline.ag. Former Oklahoma guard Trae Young is given the sixth-best odds. Former Texas Longhorns star Mo Bamba is also among the top 10 potential top rookies.

Odds to win 2019's NBA Rookie of the Year:

Luka Doncic, Mavericks, +300

DeAndre Ayton, Suns, +450

Marvin Bagley III, Kings, +600

Collin Sexton, Cavs, +700

Jaren Jackson, Jr. , Grizzlies,+800

Trae Young, Hawks, +900

Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets, +1000

Mo Bamba, Magic, +1400

Kevin Knox, Knicks, +1600

Wendell Carter Jr., Bulls, +2000

Donte DiVincenzo, Bucks, +2500

Mikal Bridges, Suns, +2500

Miles. Bridges, Hornets, +2500

Lonnie Walker, Spurs, +3300

