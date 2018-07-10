Mavericks aren't the only ones with high hopes for Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have high hopes for Luka Doncic and so do the oddsmakers.
The Mavs' top pick is favored to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year ahead of No. 1 pick DeAndre Ayton and second overall pick Marvin Bagley III at according to betonline.ag. Former Oklahoma guard Trae Young is given the sixth-best odds. Former Texas Longhorns star Mo Bamba is also among the top 10 potential top rookies.
Odds to win 2019's NBA Rookie of the Year:
Luka Doncic, Mavericks, +300
DeAndre Ayton, Suns, +450
Marvin Bagley III, Kings, +600
Collin Sexton, Cavs, +700
Jaren Jackson, Jr. , Grizzlies,+800
Trae Young, Hawks, +900
Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets, +1000
Mo Bamba, Magic, +1400
Kevin Knox, Knicks, +1600
Wendell Carter Jr., Bulls, +2000
Donte DiVincenzo, Bucks, +2500
Mikal Bridges, Suns, +2500
Miles. Bridges, Hornets, +2500
Lonnie Walker, Spurs, +3300
