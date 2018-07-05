Mavericks sign Australian guard Ryan Broekhoff

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Australian guard Ryan Broekhoff to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports. Yahoo Sports reports the deal is for the league minimum with the first year guaranteed.



Broekhoff played at Valparaiso but was undrafted in 2013. He has played in Europe, most recently in the VTB United League.





As a senior at Valpo he averaged 15.7-points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game.



Broekhoff will join the Mavs in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League but it's unclear whether he'll play.



The Mavs signed center DeAndre Jordan when free agency opened on Saturday for reportedly close to $24 million.