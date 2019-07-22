Spurs legend Tim Duncan rejoining organization as assistant coach

High praise for Luka Doncic from Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic before Wednesday night's game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic before Wednesday night's game.

Tim Duncan, known as “The Big Fundamental,” is getting back in the game.

Duncan will become an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced Monday.

“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said in a statement.

Duncan returns to the NBA after calling it a career following the 2015-16 season. One of the best players in basketball history, Duncan retired after a career that saw him win five NBA championships, two MVPs and 15 NBA All-Star selections. He finished with 29,496 points, 15,091 rebounds and 4,225 assists in his 19-year career with the Spurs.

Duncan, 43, will join his longtime coach, Popovich on the bench. Popovich, 70, is the longest tenured active coach in the NBA, and coached Duncan his entire professional career.

Duncan was the top overall pick by the Spurs in the 1997 NBA Draft following a standout college career at Wake Forest.