Basketball
Celtics make splash by agreeing to terms with Kemba Walker in NBA free agency
As expected, Kemba Walker is headed to the Boston Celtics.
The two sides agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal as the NBA’s free agency opened Sunday night. Contracts can be officially signed July 6.
The Dallas Mavericks were a candidate for Walker, as he would have teamed well with rookie of the year Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas. Walker averaged 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season in Charlotte.
But Walker, the former UConn star, is now a coveted piece for the Celtics.
