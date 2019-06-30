Basketball

Celtics make splash by agreeing to terms with Kemba Walker in NBA free agency

Three points on Kemba Walker’s free agency

Charlotte Hornet's Kemba Walker becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30th. By
Up Next
Charlotte Hornet's Kemba Walker becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30th. By

As expected, Kemba Walker is headed to the Boston Celtics.

The two sides agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal as the NBA’s free agency opened Sunday night. Contracts can be officially signed July 6.

The Dallas Mavericks were a candidate for Walker, as he would have teamed well with rookie of the year Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas. Walker averaged 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season in Charlotte.

But Walker, the former UConn star, is now a coveted piece for the Celtics.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  