NASCAR announces details for its upcoming All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway is hosting the 2021 NASCAR All-Star race in June. ddavison@star-telegram.com

The 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race isn’t going to have the feel of a typical race when it comes to Texas Motor Speedway on June 13.

NASCAR and TMS released details for the event on Wednesday with a dozen bullet points describing it. Among the most notable features include it being a six-round, 100-lap race; the starting lineup will be determined by a random draw; rounds will range anywhere from a 10-lap shootout at the end to 30 laps; the field will be inverted multiple times before the start of rounds; and the fastest team on pit road during the mandatory pit stop in Round 5 will earn $100,000.

NASCAR also announced a technical tweak that the “tapered spacer” will be 57/64ths, which a handful of fans begrudged on social media as it will reduce horsepower.

All in all, while the format is more complicated than a typical race, NASCAR is clearly trying to cater toward having more “action” from start to finish of its All-Star Race.

TMS president Eddie Gossage is among those in favor of the format. He was quoted in the news release, saying: “I call this ‘NASCAR All-Star Race: Texas Edition.’

“Drivers and pit crews better pack their lunch pails because they are going to have to work extremely hard to earn the honor of celebrating in Victory Lane. This is a full metal rodeo for a big ol’ bag of dough.”

The winner of the All-Star Race receives $1 million.

NASCAR also announced that pre-race festivities will feature an Old Western theme during driver introductions.

Drivers who have already clinched a spot in the All-Star Race include Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano.

A full breakdown of the details on the race is available at NASCAR’s website.