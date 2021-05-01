New Zealander Scott Dixon wins IndyCar Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway for 5th time

Scott Dixon earns the checkered flag as he crosses the finish line to win an IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP Photo

Scott Dixon won his fifth IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday night, taking the Genesys 300 for the second consecutive year.

It’s Dixon’s 51st overall series win and first this year.

“It was definitely an interesting [race], but we won. That’s what counts,” Dixon said. “This is a team effort. This is what makes it worthwhile for everybody.”

Fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin, a rookie racing on his first oval track, finished second behind Dixon. Mexican driver Patricio O’Ward finished third.

Potential race-shortening rain forced early aggressive driving. The race was moved up 35 minutes for a 6:10 p.m. start because of the chance of rain.

Sebastien Bourdais was forced from the race after Josef Newgarden clipped him from behind. Bourdais’ car for A.J. Foyt Racing slammed against the wall but he was uninjured. Newgarden was penalized for avoidable contact.

“I can’t talk for Josef but obviously he misjudged it,” Bourdais said during a live interview on NBC Sports.

James Hinchecliffe crashed in Turn 2 on Lap 156.

Qualifying laps were canceled because of rain earlier Saturday. The race line was determined by points.

