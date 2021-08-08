Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers’ minor leaguer in Frisco tests positive for COVID, Riders roster limited

A player for the Frisco RoughRiders, the Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate, tested positive for COVID-19. The team is conducting extensive testing and contact tracing and will play Amarillo Sunday night with a limited roster.
A player for the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate Frisco RoughRiders tested positive for COVID-19.

The team is conducting additional tests and contract tracing on the players and staff and will have a limited number of players on its active roster for Sunday night’s game against Amarillo at Riders Field in Frisco.

The Rangers and RoughRiders have consulted with MLB “throughout the process to insure that the health and safety of the players and staff are the primary consideration,” the club said in a release.

