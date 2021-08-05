Nicknamed ‘The Mosquito’, versatile minor leaguer to make MLB debut with Rangers

Yonny Hernandez’s nickname is the “Mosquito” because according to Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward, “he’s a pest on the field.”

Hernandez was selected from Triple-A Round Rock and will make his major league debut on Thursday at Globe Life Field. Outfielder Eli White was placed on the 10-day IL with a right elbow strain.

The Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of a nine-game home stand.

Hernandez will play at third and bat ninth in the lineup.

Spencer Howard & Yonny Hernandez make their team debuts in today's homestand finale! #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/WZMVKSYKmo — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 5, 2021

“He’s a ball player. That’s the best compliment I can give is that he’s a ball player,” Woodward said. “I’ve watched him since I’ve been here. He walks, he doesn’t punch out. He does what it takes to win games.

Hernandez debuted for the Rangers in 2015 while in the Dominican Summer League.

In 61 games with Round Rock this season, Hernandez batted .250 with a .424 on-base percentage, seven doubles, two triples, one home run, 48 hits, 42 runs scored, 13 RBI, 51 walks and 21 stolen bases.

Hernandez played second base, shortstop and third base this season while recording 67 put outs, 126 assists and helped turn 22 double plays. He’s also played in the outfield during his minor league career.

“He can play anywhere and is consistent,” Woodward said. “In the batters box or on the field, he’s exactly the type of player we look for. He’s a pest on the field and does anything he can to help you win and he’s been doing that ever since I’ve been here. Our player development has raved about this guy. We get to see him in a big league uniform. It’s pretty cool.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Other roster moves on Thursday included outfielder Willie Calhoun (fractured forearm) being transferred from the 10-day to 60-day IL and Delino DeShields going to Boston in a minor league deal.

Spencer Howard starting

Newly acquired starting pitcher Spencer Howard will make his team debut on Thursday against the Angels. Howard was a part of the trade that sent Rangers’ pitchers Ian Kennedy and Kyle Gibson to Philadelphia.

Howard appeared in 17 games with 13 starts in two seasons with the Phillies, posting a 5.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings.

Woodward said that he expects the Rangers to limit Howard’s outing to three innings.

“We’ll keep him a little short. Enough to go out and pitch. We talked to him a bit about using his stuff and attacking the strike zone,” Woodward said. “I want to see him go out and compete. Show us what he’s got. He’s got a good arm and we’re excited. He’s a guy we’ve been targeting for a while.”

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Spencer Howard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Kyusung Gong AP

Delino DeShields trade

The Rangers and Boston Red Sox agreed to a minor league trade on Thursday that sends Delino DeShields to Boston in return for cash considerations.

DeShields, who was with Triple-A Round Rock, will head to Worcester, Boston’s Triple-A affiliate.

Confirmed: Red Sox have acquired outfielder Delino DeShields from the Rangers in a minor trade. He goes to the WooSox. Appears the return is cash. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 5, 2021

DeShields spent his first five MLB seasons with the Rangers before he was traded to Cleveland after the 2019 season. He returned to the franchise and spent this season in Triple-A, where he played 66 games for Round Rock.

He batted .263 with five home runs, 65 hits, nine doubles, 91 total bases, 46 runs, 18 RBI, 50 walks and 16 stolen bases.

Selected in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft by Houston, DeShields never reached the majors until the Rangers drafted in the 2014 Rule 5 Draft. He made Texas’ opening day roster during the 2015 season.

In five seasons with the Rangers, DeShields batted .246 with 411 hits, 288 runs, 73 doubles, 17 triples, 18 home runs, 126 RBI and 106 stolen bases.

Delino DeShields was stuck in a 3-for-46 slump that dropped his batting average to .204 before the Rangers optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock.