Hello, again. Texas Rangers hosting Joey Gallo, New York Yankees Opening Day in 2022

The Texas Rangers will host the New York Yankees and former Rangers slugger Joey Gallo for a four-game series to start the 2022 season at Globe Life Field. AP

Texas Rangers fans won’t have to wait long for a Joey Gallo Appreciation Day in Arlington.

The Rangers open the 2022 regular season hosting Gallo and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field on March 31.

The Rangers, who will be celebrating their 50th season in Arlington, will be facing home-grown slugger Joey Gallo, who was traded to the Yankees last week after nine years with the organization. The teams will open 2022 with a four-game series, which was released along with the complete MLB schedule.

Rangers game times will be announced at a later date.

It’s the 30th time in 51 seasons the Rangers open at home, including the sixth time in the past seven. Texas has opened a season against the Yankees five previous times, including twice in Arlington in 1978 and 1980.

Following the four-game Yankee series to open the schedule at Globe Life Field, the Rangers embark on a six-game road trip with three contests each in Miami and Toronto. Texas will play 17 of its first 29 games at home through May 1.

Teams will play 19 games against division opponents (76 total games) and six or seven games against non-divisional league opponents in home and home series (66 total games). Teams will also play 20 interleague games (10 home and 10 road). The Rangers will play five N.L. East teams and the Rockies. The Rangers haven’t played the N.L. East since 2017. They’ll host the Braves and Nationals for three-game series and have two-game home and home series against the Phillies and Rockies, who are in the N.L. West. And they’ll play two three-game series on the road against the Mets and Marlins.

The season concludes with a six-game road trip against the Mariners and Angeles Sept. 27-Oct. 2.