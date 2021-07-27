Parting shot? Joey Gallo homers for Texas Rangers, who snap 12-game losing streak

If Joey Gallo is playing his final games with the Texas Rangers, he’ll leave with a parting shot.

Gallo’s three-run homer capped a five-run, fourth inning as the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

Welcome to the Big Joe Show! pic.twitter.com/CvPtBrOjPb — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 28, 2021

The win snaps the Rangers’ 12-game losing streak, tied for the longest in club history with the 1982 team. It’s their first win since July 9.

And it could be Gallo’s last home run — the 145th of his career — for Texas. He has 25 homers and 55 RBIs this season. His 145 homers are 16th most all-time for the Rangers, one behind Rougned Odor.

Gallo is the aim of at least six interested teams looking to deal as MLB’s trade deadline approaches at 3 p.m. Friday.

“I’ve got to get this done, some way, some how,” Gallo said he told himself before the at-bat. “I’ve been missing those pitches lately.”

Nathaniel Lowe started the scoring in the fourth with a two-run, ground-rule double to left-center field, which erased Arizona’s 2-0 lead.

Closer Ian Kennedy, who is another coveted trade option for multiple teams, earned his 16th save with a scoreless ninth.

“If this is my last time, I want to thank the Rangers fans, you’ve guys have been great to me,” Gallo said to Emily Jones on the Bally’s postgame show.