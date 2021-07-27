Texas Rangers

Parting shot? Joey Gallo homers for Texas Rangers, who snap 12-game losing streak

If Joey Gallo is playing his final games with the Texas Rangers, he’ll leave with a parting shot.

Gallo’s three-run homer capped a five-run, fourth inning as the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

The win snaps the Rangers’ 12-game losing streak, tied for the longest in club history with the 1982 team. It’s their first win since July 9.

And it could be Gallo’s last home run — the 145th of his career — for Texas. He has 25 homers and 55 RBIs this season. His 145 homers are 16th most all-time for the Rangers, one behind Rougned Odor.

Gallo is the aim of at least six interested teams looking to deal as MLB’s trade deadline approaches at 3 p.m. Friday.

“I’ve got to get this done, some way, some how,” Gallo said he told himself before the at-bat. “I’ve been missing those pitches lately.”

Nathaniel Lowe started the scoring in the fourth with a two-run, ground-rule double to left-center field, which erased Arizona’s 2-0 lead.

Closer Ian Kennedy, who is another coveted trade option for multiple teams, earned his 16th save with a scoreless ninth.

“If this is my last time, I want to thank the Rangers fans, you’ve guys have been great to me,” Gallo said to Emily Jones on the Bally’s postgame show.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service