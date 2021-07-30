Texas Rangers finish purge, trade Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse to Phillies

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, center, was traded along with closer Ian Kennedy and prospect Hans Crouse to the Philadelphia Phillies for right-hander Spencer Howard and two minor league pitchers on Friday. AP

The Texas Rangers continued their major sell off with another trade Friday afternoon.

About an hour before MLB’s trade deadline, the Rangers traded starter Kyle Gibson, closer Ian Kennedy and minor league pitcher Hans Crouse to the Phillies for Spencer Howard and minor league prospects Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessner. The Phillies are also receiving cash in the deal, according to multiple reports.

Howard is a 25-year-old right-hander drafted in the second round in 2017. He’s pitched in 17 big league games the past two seasons, including 11 in 2021 with a 5.71 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings.

Crouse, who turns 23 in September, was taken 21 picks after Howard in the same draft. Crouse had a 3.35 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 51 innings for Double A Frisco this season. He was ranked the No. 9 prospect in the Rangers system.

Gowdy is a 23-year-old right-hander who has a 4.43 ERA in 61 innings for the Phillies High A affiliate. Gessner is a 21-year-old right-hander currently pitching in Florida rookie league.

The Rangers traded Joey Gallo and left-hander Joely Rodriguez to the Yankees for four minor league prospects on Wednesday.

The prospects include right-hander Glenn Otto, second baseman Ezequiel Duran, shortstop Josh Smith and second baseman/outfielder Trevor Hauver.