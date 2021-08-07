Texas Rangers

What’s more impressive? Adolis Garcia’s longest home run or catch by A’s fan in suite?

Texas Rangers rookie Adolis Garcia’s two-run home run in the first inning was measured at 450 feet by Statcast. It’s the longest of his career. It was caught on the fly by a fan at Oakland’s Coliseum Saturday.
Texas Rangers rookie Adolis Garcia’s two-run home run in the first inning was measured at 450 feet by Statcast. It’s the longest of his career. It was caught on the fly by a fan at Oakland’s Coliseum Saturday. John Hefti AP

Adolis Garcia has been in a hitting slump of late, especially from a power perspective, but he unleashed a month’s worth of frustration on Saturday.

Garcia’s two-run home run in the first inning was the longest of his career, measured at 450 feet by Statcast. It gave the Texas Rangers a brief lead 2-0 lead against the Oakland Athletics at the Coliseum.

A fan in a left-center field suite beyond the bleacher seats at the Coliseum caught the homer in the air without a glove. Almost as impressive as the home run.

“That ball is hammered. Holy moly did he get a hold of that,” Rangers’ television broadcaster Dave Raymond said during the Bally Sports Southwest telecast. Color man C.J. Nitkowski couldn’t believe the catch. “No way that fan just caught that ball sticking his head out the window in a suite.”

He did. And it was awesome.

Garcia’s previous long homer was 431 feet against the Mariners on May 8. It’s his first homer since July 30. He has 24 this season, third-most by a Rangers rookie behind Pete Incaviglia’s 30 in 1986 and Mark Teixeira’s 26 in 2003.

The 450-foot homer is the second-longest ever hit by a Rangers player at Oakland’s Coliseum. Shin-Soo Choo holds the record with a 472-foot homer on Sept. 22, 2019, in the Statcast era (since 2015).

Nathaniel Lowe’s 465-foot homer on April 4 at Kansas City is the longest homer by a Ranger this season. Garcia’s blast Saturday is the fifth-longest this season by a Ranger.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

The A’s were leading 12-2 in the sixth inning in Game 2 of the three-game series. They scored seven in the third. Oakland won on Sterling Marte’s three-run, walk-off homer in the 11th Friday night.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service