Texas Rangers road woes continue as offense — not counting Adolis Garcia — goes silent

Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia heads home to score against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a 3-2 loss Saturday night. Garcia had three of the Rangers’ four hits. AP

The Texas Rangers struggled to win at home early in the season. Now they can’t win on the road.

The Rangers lost their fifth consecutive game and 11th straight road game Saturday night as the Mariners took Game 3 of a four-game series 3-2 at T-Mobile Park.

Of the 11 consecutive road losses, seven have been by two runs or less. The last time the Rangers won on the road was May 6 in Minnesota.

“We’ve got to get better,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “I know we have young hitters … but right now it seems like everybody but Adolis is in a little bit of a funk.”

J.P. Crawford broke a 1-1 tie with a solo homer in the 7th against Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz. Foltynewicz held the Mariners to two runs on six hits over seven innings.

“He pitched really well,” Woodward said. “Didn’t have a ton of punch outs but it shows how good his stuff is.”

The Mariners added an insurance run with a solo home run from Mitch Haniger. And it turned out to be huge.

The Rangers were held to four hits, including three by Adolis Garcia. Garcia’s third hit was an infield single with one out in the 9th. Joey Gallo followed with a single to give Texas runners on the corners. Garcia scored on Nick Solak’s sacrifice fly, and Gallo, who had stolen second without a throw, advanced to third base. But Brock Holt flew out to right, stranding Gallo, to end the game.

“A lot of guys are struggling right now offensively,” Woodward said. “When we’re not getting hits, we still need to find a way to get on base.”

The four-game series concludes at 3 p.m. Sunday. After an off day Monday, the Rangers start a three-game series against the Rockies at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in Colorado.