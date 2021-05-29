They went viral in Myrtle Beach. Now, beer bats will be sold at Double-A Frisco games

Beer bats are coming to Double-A Frisco.

The 24-ounce ballpark refreshments that took the Myrtle Beach Pelicans by storm earlier this month, served in a plastic baseball bat about two feet tall, will be available beginning Tuesday at RoughRiders home games in Frisco.

Frisco, a Rangers affiliate, is owned by Chuck Greenberg, who also owns Myrtle Beach. The Pelicans were a Rangers A-ball affiliate from 2011 to 2014 before joining the Chicago Cubs’ organization.

The beer bats went viral after baseball fans who weren’t in Myrtle Beach began asking the team how to get one. The team couldn’t legally ship the bats because of a licensing issue, but general manager Ryan Moore came up with a brilliant idea:

Fans could Venmo him $25 and he would drink the beer for them and then ship off the empty beer bat.

Frisco will employ a similar plan, with club employees or possibly local celebrities doing the drinking.

Beers will cost $15 at Riders Field. The team is still discussing how much it will cost to have one shipped, though it will be around $25.