Demarcus Evans trying to move forward with Texas Rangers by hitting brakes on mound

The statistics don’t lie. Demarcus Evans flat dominated the minor leagues.

He delivered back-to-back 100-strikeouts seasons in 2018 and 2019, spanning three levels. Baseball America selected him as its Minor League Reliever of the Year after the 2019 season.

With no minor leagues in 2020, Evans spent the summer at the Texas Rangers’ alternate site, and then made his MLB debut late in the season.

He faced major-league talent, but, as many have noted, it wasn’t the major leagues.

No crowds. No media to face after a bad outing. Not a ton of pressure.

Evans is learning that now.

His past two outings have been a struggle at a time when there is no wiggle room in extra innings. Walks have been his undoing, two of which led to a walk-off grand slam Tuesday from Jose Altuve at Houston.

Evans walked in a run Friday night in the 10th as the Rangers lost 7-5 to the Minnesota Twins.

But walks have been the result of a bigger issue. Evans has let the game speed up on him and tried to do too much — with 30,000 fans watching and big-league hitters waiting him out — when what he usually has coming out of his right arm should be all he needs.

“I’m trying to do too much,” Evans said. “I’m going back to watching when I was dealing. I’m trying to get back to that mindset of not trying to do too much. That’s what’s happened the last couple games.”

His walk Friday came on a 3-2 slider, a pitch selection that didn’t sit well with Rangers manager Chris Woodward. Evans produces a high spin rate with his four-seam fastball — he says without Spider Tack or any other foreign substances — making it an elite pitch even though he throws it only in the low- to mid-90s.

Batters are only 1 for 15 against the four-seamer this season. It’s harder to hit when he is commanding it at the top of the strike zone.

But if it’s not in the strike zone, big-league hitters aren’t going to chase it.

That was the message Wednesday after the 6-3 loss in 10 innings at Houston and again Saturday afternoon as third-base coach Tony Beasley and bench coach Don Wakamatsu spent time talking to Evans during batting practice.

“This is a different game,” Evans said. “Good hitters. I am seeing guys I’ve seen when I’ve been watching games. I’ve been trying to make perfect pitches. My stuff plays well up here. I’m trying to be a pitcher I’m not.”