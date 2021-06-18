Joey Gallo insists money won’t be a roadblock to Texas Rangers contract extension

Joey Gallo spent time last weekend in Los Angeles with his agent, Scott Boras.

The right fielder has spent time, just not quite as recently, with Texas Rangers brass.

Gallo has made it clear that doesn’t want to be traded. He doesn’t want to be leave via free agency.

Gallo said he also has made it known to both the Rangers and Boras that the size of a potential contract extension is not going to be what drives him away from the Rangers.

“I haven’t even talked about money,” Gallo said Friday before the Rangers opened a 10-game homestand. “Everybody keeps talking about money. It’s not money. I never want money. I want to be here, and I want to be here with a team that values me. Money is money. We can figure that out.”

The Rangers have received early interest in Gallo ahead of the trade deadline, according to a source, though nothing that has motivated them to move the 2019 American League All-Star. If nothing happens before the July 31 deadline, the Rangers could turn to extension talks.

The Rangers are pleased with the season Gallo is having, despite the .216 average and .399 slugging percentage he took into Friday. He continues to reach base at a high rate (.375 on-base percentage), and his .774 OPS is above league average.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward believes the MLB ban on pitchers’ use of foreign substances could help Gallo’s numbers improve.

Gallo, the reigning AL Gold Glove winner in right field, continues to play well defensively.

The Rangers agree that they are in no position to shed quality players and have heard Gallo’s desire to stay. They would also be looking for a fair deal in an extension, and Gallo said he doesn’t want to hamper the club financially.

He’s not going to play for peanuts, but he isn’t seeking the kind of mega deal other players in the game have received.

“I’m not asking for Mookie Betts’ contract. I’m not stupid. I want to be here,” Gallo said. “The perception’s wrong that I’m asking for this insane amount of money because I have Boras. I want to be here. If we want to work it out, we can work it out. And they know that.”

Gallo has one year of salary arbitration remaining before he can become a free agent. The Rangers are paying him $6.2 million this season.

He has moved permanently to the Metroplex and has been on board with the rebuilding process this season. He wants to stick around long enough to see the current hardships through.

“I was drafted by this team. I’ve been here my whole career,” he said. “I’ve been through these years of losing a lot of games. I want to be there when we’re winning a lot of games.”