How MLB ban on sticky stuff may be a slick development for Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo

MLB means business this time, though how much business has been called into question by many players who weren’t bashful Tuesday on social media.

They are dubious about baseball’s plan to crack down on foreign substances being used by pitchers, specifically Spider Tack and the combination of sunscreen and rosin, and if umpires will actually enforce the new rules.

Sunscreen and rosin shouldn’t be and quite possibly can’t be taken away from pitchers. All the freaking data is out there! It’s really not that hard to figure this out. — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) June 15, 2021

MLB’s plan of action, which includes a 10-game suspension for pitchers caught doctoring baseballs, was announced Tuesday morning. The rules go into effect Monday.

Less of the sticky stuff, in theory, will help level the playing field for hitters who have struggled while pitchers have gained an advantage with higher spin rates.

It’s an interesting theory for one Texas Rangers hitter in particular, Joey Gallo, and he might already be seeing the benefits.

In nine games since MLB first alerted teams that rule changes were coming, Gallo is batting .307 (8 for 26). He has walked five more times than he has struck out.

Included in those numbers is what he did Tuesday night in a 6-3 extra-innings loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Gallo drove in the first two runs with double and a bases-loaded walk, but Carlos Correa tied the game in the ninth with a two-out strike homer and Jose Altuve won it with a walk-off grand slam.

“We played a good game,” manager Chris Woodward said. “I thought there were a lot of opportunities earlier in the game where we could have added some runs. You always hope those don’t come back to bite you.”

Two rookies, Josh Sborz and Demarcus Evans, were tagged with blown saves, spoiling another strong outing by Kyle Gibson. He allowed one run in six innings and left with a 2-1 lead thanks to Gallo.

Granted, the nine-game hot streak for Gallo is a small sample size, but numbers are up across baseball since MLB’s shot across the bow June 3.

Gallo has always been susceptible to four-seam fastballs at the top of the strike zone, and he also sees a lot of spin. Of the nearly 1,100 pitches he’s seen this season, around 350 have been four-seamers and more than 300 have been sliders or curveballs.

If those pitches don’t have the vertical movement and maybe lose some velocity, Gallo should have more of a chance to put them in play.

“I actually told him that today,” Woodward said. “I figured a guy like him would benefit more than probably anybody in baseball because of the swing-and-miss in the strike zone.

“If the swing-and-miss in the strike zone is because of the elite movement at the end of pitches and that movement goes away and those balls instead of going in the catcher’s glove are being fouled off or are going forward, Joey’s going to benefit a ton.”

Gallo is batting .220 this season with a .787 OPS. After hitting two home runs in the first month, he’s up to 11. He has walked 51 times, with 83 strikeouts.

The Rangers are fielding some early interest in Gallo some six weeks before the July 31 trade deadline, but nothing that has any legs toward a deal. Gallo can be a free agent after next season, and it’s possible the Rangers pursue a contract extension with him.

Gallo doesn’t want to leave, and the Rangers can’t afford to shed quality players. He might become a better offensive player if MLB is able to minimize the use of foreign substances by pitchers.

The early results suggest that is already happening.

Glasnow: “We had a union meeting and 36 reps were on there. And it was like, 'does anyone have a problem with sunscreen and rosin?' 'No.' Not a single person said there was a problem with it. Hitters said go ahead and use it.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 15, 2021