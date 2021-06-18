‘We handed them a win.’ Manager irked by way Texas Rangers lost in extra innings

The Texas Rangers have lost 44 games this season, and No. 44 did not sit well with Chris Woodward.

The third-year manager was displeased with the pitch selection by rookie right-handers Josh Sborz and Demarcus Evans as the Minnesota Twins scored three times in the 10th inning en route to a 7-5 victory at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers had a chance to escape the 10th with only one run allowed, but back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Sborz and Evans all but wiped out the Rangers’ chances.

“We gave them the game,” Woodward said. “We handed them a win by walking those two guys.”

The Twins scored quickly in the 10th as Luis Arraez led off with a triple to center field, scoring runner Willins Astudillo. Sborz then walked Jorge Polanco before striking out Trevor Larnach and intentionally walking Nelson Cruz.

Max Kepler was next, and Sborz struck him out. That brought up Ryan Jeffers. He took a slider for a strike to even the count at 2-2, but Sborz threw a 2-2 slider well short of the plate and missed with a 3-2 fastball.

Evans entered and walked Alex Kirilloff on a 3-2 slider.

Woodward wasn’t pleased with three pitches in particular, an 0-2 fastball that Arraez laced to center field, the 2-2 slider to Jeffers and the 3-2 slider by Evans.

Sborz didn’t execute on the Arraez triple. On the two walks, the rookie pitchers went away from their strength, a four-seam fastball.

“I know our guys are young, and I get it,” Woodward said. “But you’ve got to play baseball. If that guy beats you with a hit, he beats you with a hit. You can’t walk that guy.”

The Rangers countered with a Joey Gallo RBI single in their 10th, but stranded two runners to end the game.