Shohei Ohtani is in Home Run Derby. Texas Rangers’ Adolis García wants to join him.

The Home Run Derby was big news Friday thanks to Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels who declared he will participate in the showcase event of All-Star Monday.

So, as is the case every season, Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was asked if he would participate if invited to do so or on the slim chance that he is selected to the American League All-Star team.

“I don’t like to do it if I don’t feel like I belong to be there,” said Gallo, who did not participate when an All-Star in 2019. “I feel like it’s for guys who deserve to be there. They earn the right to be there. I don’t even know if I’m going to get asked.”

Gallo, though, fully endorsed teammate Adolis García for the Derby. García was fourth in voting among outfielders Monday as the first ballot dump was released. Garcia also homered Friday night in the seventh inning, his 17th of the season but his first since May 26.

The opposite-field shot gave García the club record for most home runs by a rookie before the All-Star break, topping the 1986 mark set by Pete Incaviglia.

García said that he would like to participate in the Home Run Derby, scheduled for July 12 at Coors Field in Denver, if invited.

“I’d enjoy it if given the opportunity to do it,” García said. “But it’s not something that I’m kind of concentrating on or thinking about doing at the time. If it was up to me, I’d do it.”