‘We’ve all been a little frustrated.’ Texas Rangers’ walk-off win relief from rough span

Texas Rangers’ Brock Holt, left, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, right, celebrate Holt’s walk-off single in the 11th inning against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington. AP

The Texas Rangers showed some grit.

Brock Holt’s single in the 11th inning scored Nate Lowe from second base as the Rangers walked off the San Francisco Giants 4-3 Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers had to do spit, claw and crawl to rally for the win. It’s exactly the type of “fight” manager Chris Woodward has been begging to see, especially from the offense, during a disastrous stretch the past month in which they’ve lost 21 of their past 27 games.

The Rangers fell behind 2-0 after two solo home runs off ace Kyle Gibson in the fifth, and again after the Giants took a 3-2 lead in the 10th.

In fact, the Rangers were no-hit through five innings until Eli White doubled to start the sixth. The Giants started reliever Zack Littell who pitched the first, and used Sam Long for the next four innings until White’s double.

“When things are going like they’ve been going, I think everybody gets a little frustrated, a little uptight,” Holt said. “I feel like we’ve all been a little frustrated the last two weeks. When that happens you put a little bit too much pressure on yourself, try to do a little too much and you press. I feel like that’s what we’ve been doing.”

The win and the way they won, including tying it with a run in the ninth and another run in the 10th, will make for a much happier flight to Los Angeles before the team starts a three-game series against the Dodgers at 9:10 p.m. Friday.

The Rangers’ struggles have been particularly acute on the road where they’ve lost 15 consecutive games. The Dodgers will throw two former Cy Young Award winners in Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer in the first two games. Walker Buehler, who is 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA this season, starts Sunday.

The Rangers will start Mike Foltynewicz, Kolby Allard and Dane Dunning. Texas has two games in Houston on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to Arlington.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward hopes the good vibes from Wednesday’s win helps rekindle some of the club’s earlier mojo when they were last at .500 on May 9.

“Maybe we just have to come out and attack,” Woodward said of facing the Dodgers’ pitching. “Just say, ‘Screw it’ and go out and play our game and go right after those guys. You can’t shy away from anything in this game or it’ll get you.”

Gibson, who tossed his 10th quality start of the season after allowing two runs in six innings, said the way the Rangers battled Wednesday was how they won games in April.

“We’d fall behind maybe, but then we’d always scratch across a couple of runs there at the end,” he said. “I feel like we got back to an earlier form. Even after I gave up those two runs, the energy stayed up in the dugout and they kept fighting. [The Giants] are a really good team over there. I think it’s a testament that we have a group that fights and when we put it together we’re pretty tough to beat.”

The Rangers won in extra innings despite not having Joey Gallo, who is dealing with a right groin strain, and closer Ian Kennedy, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild left hamstring strain. Woodward hopes Gallo is available Friday.

“These guys just believing that no matter how bad things get, we’re going to keep fighting every day,” he said. “I believe in that group like no other group I’ve ever been around. I’m proud of them to keep pushing right there, even though in the sixth inning it didn’t look great.”

It was an important win, Woodward added.

“It’s really difficult for us to put wins together right now, for some reason,” Woodward said. “For us, if we don’t win that game it’s crushing. But we’re having a happy flight to LA.”