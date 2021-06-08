As MLB relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, Texas Rangers embrace ‘getting back to normal’

Joey Gallo missed the media.

The Texas Rangers slugger, who has been one of the most candid and forthright athletes in DFW since joining the team on a full-time basis five years ago, greeted members of the media with fist bumps, handshakes and smiles before Tuesday’s game at Globe Life Field.

It was the first time media has been allowed field access since the end of the 2019 season and first time ever at Globe Life Field.

“I think it’s good because it gives players a voice, too” Gallo said of the increased media access. “I think there’s always a story to tell. If you’re not playing well, you can explain it. You’re our voice to the fans. You guys tell the story of a season and a team and about people.”

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to lessen as cases and deaths decline. MLB allowed field access around the league beginning Monday. Reporters must stay masked. Until Monday, the only access reporters have had was via a Zoom interview before and after games.

Rangers pitcher Kyle Gibson said the electronic interaction, not just for players and media, but also in the business world and with students and teachers, is missing a key component.

“The more that we can have that person-to-person communication, it’s something that’s lacking,” said Gibson, who makes his 12th start at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday. “If you look at the psychological and mental development for kids, it’s something that’s been lacking. So I think it’s going to be good for everybody involved when we can get back to this type of forum instead of Zoom and everything else.”

Rangers manager Chris Woodward, however, suspects that some of the Zoom capabilities will forever change how clubs handle certain aspects of the daily routine. He thinks Zoom calls for meetings, especially during the offseason when players and staff are scattered, are likely to become commonplace.

Normalcy and routine, which pro athletes are keenly adept at keeping, started with fans in the stands after they were forbidden through the entire 2020 regular season.

“The fans being here was the first step,” Rangers pitcher Mike Foltynewicz said. “Seeing you guys down here and seeing people without masks during the game, it makes all of us feel a little bit more at home. Slowly but surely we’re getting there.”

Another big step was the Rangers reaching MLB’s 85% threshold for vaccinations among players and close staff, which happened last month. “We were counting down the days,” Foltynewicz said. “Just being out here without your mask or fear of anything. It’s still a weird time in the world but baseball is slowly getting back to normal and the whole world is too, which is cool to see.”

Gibson said he understands why MLB — and government officials — have taken a slow approach to lifting restrictions.

“I think we’re doing our best with the situation we’re given. I think whether you’re talking about a politician, or a team owner, or a coach, we’re all trying to do our best with the situation we’re in and trying to make the best decisions,” he said. “Could we have had you guys down on the field and in the clubhouse a month sooner? Probably. But I think each step we make is definitely feeling more back to normal.”

Khris Davis designated for assignment

The Rangers ended their experiment with veteran Khris Davis before Tuesday’s game. Davis was acquired via trade in February that sent Elvis Andrus to Oakland. He was out because of injury from May 29 through May 6. The 33-year-old outfielder was hitting .157 with two home runs and five RBIs in 22 games.

Eli White was recalled from Triple A Round Rock and started in left field Tuesday.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said the move was more about giving younger players more playing time than giving up on Davis’ struggling bat.