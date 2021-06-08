Top Royals prospect, son of Texas Rangers great Bobby Witt, called out after home run

Top Kansas City Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. was called out after failing to touch home plate following a home run Tuesday night during a game for Northwest Arkansas at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. AP

Bobby Witt Jr., an alumnus of Colleyville Heritage High School and the son of Texas Rangers pitcher, pulled off something you seldom see in a baseball game.

The Kansas City Royals’ top prospect was called out at home on an appeal after a fifth inning home run Tuesday — his second of the game. As Witt Jr. was celebrating with teammates in his Northwest Arkansas dugout, Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Hever Bueno tossed the ball to catcher Matt Whatley, who touched home.

Here ya go. Crush job by Bobby Witt Jr. Does a little skip at home plate and appears to miss it entirely. Frisco catcher Matt Whatley spots it, calls for the ball on appeal and steps on the plate for an out. pic.twitter.com/tMydbyPGLW — Tepid Participation (@TepidP) June 9, 2021

Witt Jr., according to the home plate umpire, never touched home during the Double A game at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco after rounding the bases. Witt Jr. did something of a sideways hop as he neared the plate but from available video footage it’s impossible to tell if he missed the plate. From the video angle, it actually appears as if he touched the plate. But the umpire and catcher certainly had a better view.

Witt Jr., who turns 21 next week, is a ranked as the top prospect in the Royals’ organization in 2021. He has 10 homers and 17 RBIs in 27 minor league games in 2021.

Absolute CRUSHED by Bobby Witt Jr., 443 feet to Center Field



Back home in Texas, @BwittJr puts the #NWANaturals up 1-0 in the 1st! pic.twitter.com/vIKo0nXSjL — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) June 9, 2021