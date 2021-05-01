Vote for Texas Rangers’ star of the game Saturday. It’s the toughest one of season.

Here are the candidates for Texas Rangers star of the game Saturday, as selected by Star-Telegram beat man Jeff Wilson, from their 8-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers can clinch the four-game series Sunday with a victory. Mike Foltynewicz will start for the Rangers against Garrett Richards in a battle of right-handers.

Right-hander Jordan Lyles was removed in the fifth inning and tagged with five runs. The Rangers’ bullpen saw its scoreless innings streak end at 21 consecutive innings, but Joely Rodriguez provided the biggest out of the game for the Rangers.

The bases were loaded with two outs in the eighth inning with the Rangers up 7-6, and he got Xander Bogaerts to ground to third base.

More game highlights can be found below on the candidates’ resumes.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: His three-hit game included his fourth home run, a solo shot in the fifth, and an RBI triple in the Rangers’ three-run sixth. The homer was his fourth of the season, tying his career-high.

Willie Calhoun: He delivered three hits, the biggest of which was a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth, three batters before Kiner-Falefa’s triple. Calhoun still hasn’t reached 50 at-bats, but his .333 average shows how much better he is than a year ago.

Charlie Culberson: The veteran infielder base three times on a 2-for-3 night, and his RBI double in the eighth inning gave closer Ian Kennedy some wiggle room in the ninth. Culberson also made a couple key defensive plays at third base.

Who was the Texas Rangers' star of the game Saturday vs. the Boston Red Sox? Isiah Kiner-Falefa (3-5, 2 R, HR, 3B, 2 RBIs) Willie Calhoun (3-4, 2 R, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs) Charlie Culberson (2-3, 2 R, 2B, BB, RBI)